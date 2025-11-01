Top Headlines

Heartfelt Tribute in Mangaldai: Love, Music, Humanity Shine at Dream Theatre

Social worker and singer Hari Harshit wins hearts by sponsoring shows for the elderly, as Zubeen Garg’s legacy fills Managaldai with emotion and unity.
Image of the children to 80-year-old elders gathered with excitement and emotion to be part of this cinematic celebration.
Guwahati : A wave of love and togetherness swept through Managaldai as dream theatre witnessed an unprecedented response from the public. From dawn, people young and old  from wide-eyed children to 80-year-old elders  gathered with excitement and emotion to be part of this cinematic celebration.

Amidst the joyous crowd, local social worker and singer Hari Harshit stood out for his compassionate gesture. Out of his own pocket, he arranged special screenings for elderly and underprivileged people, bringing smiles and gratitude to many faces. His act of kindness, he says, is a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Zubeen Garg, a name that continues to inspire countless hearts across Assam.

At present, six daily shows are running at Dream Theatre, each one completely house full for the next seven days, a true reflection of the people’s admiration and emotional bond with the music icon.

Mangaldai today stands as a shining example of love, unity, and the power of art to bring hearts together.

