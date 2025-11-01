Heartfelt Tribute in Mangaldai: Love, Music, Humanity Shine at Dream Theatre

Guwahati : A wave of love and togetherness swept through Managaldai as dream theatre witnessed an unprecedented response from the public. From dawn, people young and old from wide-eyed children to 80-year-old elders gathered with excitement and emotion to be part of this cinematic celebration.

Amidst the joyous crowd, local social worker and singer Hari Harshit stood out for his compassionate gesture. Out of his own pocket, he arranged special screenings for elderly and underprivileged people, bringing smiles and gratitude to many faces. His act of kindness, he says, is a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Zubeen Garg, a name that continues to inspire countless hearts across Assam.