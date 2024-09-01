Assam: One trampled to death by elephant in Goalpara district

Goalpara: In yet another tragic incident of man elephant conflict in Goalpara district, one Samsul Hoque (64), of Sonapur Majertila under Dubapara beat office and Mornoi police station lost his life early on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred when a herd of wild elephant entered the village in search of food. As the herd entered the village and people started fleeing, the victim somehow came in front of a lone jumbo and the incident happened.

