National Sports Day celebrated in Tezpur by Sonitpur District Sports Office

Tezpur: National Sports Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Tezpur by the Sonitpur District Sports Office. The event aims to promote the rich sports culture, history, tradition, and heritage of the Sonitpur district. One of the highlights of the day was a bicycle rally that traversed key historical and cultural landmarks, including Agnigarh, Ganesh Ghat, Cole Park, Mahabhairab Temple, Garh Doul, Da Parbatia, Hingileswar Temple, and Hazara Pukhuri.

The rally was inaugurated by the District Commissioner of Sonitpur, Deba Kumar Mishra, in the presence of several distinguished guests, including Pranjal Dehingia, the District Sports Officer of Sonitpur, and Abhilash Rajkhowa, the District Museum Officer. Their participation underscored the importance of the event in fostering community spirit and pride in the district’s heritage. As part of the celebrations, a women’s hockey match was organized to honour the memory of Major Dhyan Chand, the legendary hockey player who is celebrated on this day. The match highlighted the district’s commitment to encouraging women’s participation in sports and paying tribute to India’s rich sporting legacy.

In addition to the hockey match, a friendly volleyball match was also held, symbolizing India’s deep-rooted tradition in sports. The volleyball match was inaugurated by Karabi Saikia Karan, CEO of the Zilla Parishad, Sonitpur, who joined Pranjal Dehingia, the District Sports Officer, in emphasizing the significance of such events in promoting fitness and unity among the youth and the community. Overall, the National Sports Day celebrations in Tezpur were marked by a series of activities that not only promoted physical fitness but also brought attention to the district’s historical and cultural significance, making it a memorable day for all involved.

Also Read: National Seminar on Bodo Elements in Indian Toponymy Held at Bodoland University, Scholars and Dignitaries Pay Tribute to Bodo Heritage

Also watch: