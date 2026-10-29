Assam: ONGC inaugurated a CSR-funded cafeteria in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A cafeteria unit established under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) and provided to the Nazira co-district administration was formally inaugurated on Wednesday by Co-District Commissioner Pratibha Meshram.

Following the inauguration, the responsibility for operating the cafeteria was officially handed over to the Padmini Self-Help Group (SHG). The cafeteria, covering an area of approximately 30.19 square metres, is located in front of the Sub-Divisional Library near Barbaruah Pukhuri in Nazira. The initiative is expected to promote local entrepreneurship, create livelihood opportunities, and strengthen the economic independence of women through self-help groups.

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