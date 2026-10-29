Assam: Chain snatching case reported in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A fresh case of chain snatching was reported in Jamugurihat on Wednesday evening. According to available information, one Keteki Barua, a resident of Karatipar here, was on the way to the nearby namghar when two miscreants who came on a motorcycle snatched the gold chain from behind and fled the scene.

Later on, the victim registered a case at Jamuguri police station. Cases like chain snatching, drug peddling, and cattle head smuggling are on the rise in and around the Jamugurihat area. Conscious people have urged the concerned department to address these issues at the earliest.

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