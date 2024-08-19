Assam: ONGC inks MoA with Silchar Medical College & Hospital for burn unit

A CORRESPONDENT

Silchar: In a significant boost to the healthcare infrastructure of the Barak Valley, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Cachar, had committed Rs. 13.56 crore towards the establishment of a state-of-the-art burn ward at Silchar Medical College & Hospital. This milestone initiative, a part of ONGC’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, was formalized through a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed between ONGC, the ONGC Foundation, and SMCH.

The new burn ward, which would span 11,000 square feet, was designed to accommodate 30 beds, including 10 specialized ICU beds. The facility would be constructed in a G+2 structure, with the project set to be executed in phases over the next two years.

The MoA signing ceremony, held at the ONGC conference hall, was attended by Principal of SMCH, Dr. Bhaskar Gupta, and ONGC Asset Manager, Vipul Gohai and senior officials from both ONGC and SMCH. The event coincided with the celebration of ONGC’s 69th Foundation Day.

Dr. Gupta highlighted the urgent need for such a specialized unit. As he said, the establishment of this burn ward would drastically improve the quality of care available to burn victims in the Barak Valley. Advanced treatment options would now be accessible locally.

Vipul Gohai, on the other hand, expressed pride in launching this crucial project, which he described as “a historic step in ONGC’s enduring commitment to the welfare of the community.” He also pointed to ONGC’s recent Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Srikona unit as a testament to the organization’s legacy of community-centric initiatives. The construction of the burn ward was set to commence following the tendering process on the GEM portal.

Also Read: Dr Bhaskar Gupta appointed as a new Silchar Medical College and Hospital principal (sentinelassam.com)