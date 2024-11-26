Assam Online Trading Scam: Bishal Phukan, Tarkik Bora, Swapnanil Das Granted Bail; Sumi Bora Denied Bail

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court granted bail to Bishal Phukan, Tarkik Bora, and Swapnanil Das, who were arrested in connection with the large-scale online trading scam. Tarkik Bora, also known as Tapan, is the husband of influencer-choreographer-actor Sumi Bora, whose bail application along with three others was rejected.

This scam, being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), pertains to 41 cases of suspected fraudulent online trading platforms that defrauded many investors of hefty sums.

So far, the CBI, which had taken over the case some months ago from Assam police, couldn't file chargesheets against Phukan, Bora, and Das, which led the court to release them on bail.