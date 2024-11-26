PM Modi to Inaugurate Assam's Business Summit in February, Says CM Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam is planning to host a two-day business summit in February of next year, aiming to attract investment and develop the state's infrastructure, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 - the Global Infrastructure and Investors' Summit' on February 24, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to be invited for the valedictory session.
Addressing a press conference, Sarma said, "We hosted the first 'Advantage Assam' investment summit in 2018, which led to agreements for investments of Rs 1 lakh crore."
Sarma also stated, "Taking it forward, we will be hosting the two-day summit in February. The prime minister has already accepted our invitation, and we are hopeful that the finance minister will also give her consent, though we are yet to meet her formally."
He further added, "Sessions on road connectivity, railway networks, civil aviation, and agricultural infrastructure, among others, will be organized, with Union ministers of the respective sectors invited to attend those. Focus will also be on industrial parks and hydrocarbon sectors, among others."
To showcase the event and invite participation, three delegations will be sent to foreign countries, with one team visiting Singapore and Japan and one each touring the US and UK.