PM Modi to Inaugurate Assam's Business Summit in February, Says CM Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam is planning to host a two-day business summit in February of next year, aiming to attract investment and develop the state's infrastructure, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 - the Global Infrastructure and Investors' Summit' on February 24, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to be invited for the valedictory session.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma said, "We hosted the first 'Advantage Assam' investment summit in 2018, which led to agreements for investments of Rs 1 lakh crore."