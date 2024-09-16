Assam Online Trading Scam: Sumi Borah, Husband Tarkik Borah Taken To Hospital After Falling Ill

DIBRUGARH: In a latest turn of event, Assamese actress Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah, and brother Amlan Borah were taken to the Assam Medical College at around 1:20 pm after their health condition deteriorated.
They reportedly fell ill, prompting the police to admit them to the AMC in Dibrugarh, where they received medical attention late into the night, with doctors providing the necessary treatment to address their condition.
The trio were kept under the custody of the police when their health concerns were brought to attention.
All of them were brought back into police custody in the middle of the night after they underwent a thorough medical check-up and conducted various tests.
This happens to be the fourth day that Sumi and Tarkik have stayed under police custody for their alleged role in the multi-crore investment scam that has rocked the state.
The duo were arrested by the police in Jorhat after being on the run for ten days. They have been accused of causing massive financial distress to investors, some of whom have poured huge sums of money in the hope of high returns.
Although the cops have abstained from disclosing further details about the total amount of money involved, reports suggest that the amount involved in the online stock trading scam ran to the tune of Rs 2,200 crore.
Notably, the scam, in operation for almost three years, involved investment of money collected from clients in “shares” of companies with the promise of almost double the return in 60 days. The money was allegedly invested in some private, unlisted companies.
The scam was busted earlier in September with the arrest of Bishal Phukan, the alleged 22-year-old mastermind from Dibrugarh who reportedly defrauded more than 1,500 people, promising them almost double the returns in 60 days.
