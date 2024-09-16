Assam Online Trading Scam: Sumi Borah, Husband Tarkik Borah Taken To Hospital After Falling Ill

DIBRUGARH: In a latest turn of event, Assamese actress Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah, and brother Amlan Borah were taken to the Assam Medical College at around 1:20 pm after their health condition deteriorated.

They reportedly fell ill, prompting the police to admit them to the AMC in Dibrugarh, where they received medical attention late into the night, with doctors providing the necessary treatment to address their condition.

The trio were kept under the custody of the police when their health concerns were brought to attention.

All of them were brought back into police custody in the middle of the night after they underwent a thorough medical check-up and conducted various tests.