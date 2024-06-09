Assam: Ophthalmic Assistant Moni Kr. Deka Honored by NPCB & VI for Dedicated Eye Care Services

MORIGAON: National Programme for Control for Blindness (NPCB) & Visual Impairment (NPCB & VI) felicitated Ophthalmic Assistant Moni Kr. Deka of Bhurbandha Mahatma Gandhi Model Hospital for relentlessly providing selfless services to the patients who are suffering from various eyes diseases for a long time under National Programme for Control for Blindness & Visual Impairment (NPCB & VI) in a well patronized programme of Swasthya Manthan of NHM at the Administrative Training college, Khanapara in Guwahati. The Mission Director of NHM, Assam Dr. MS Lakshmi Priya, felicited Ophthalmic Assistant Moni Kr. Deka in the programme.

Talking to The Sentinel, Moni Kr. Deka said, “I am really proud of myself for receiving the honour. I was relentlessly providing dedicated services to the patients who are economically poor. I never gave awards any thought.

Also Read: APCC Gaurisagar Block Celebrates Gaurav Gogoi's Victory with Press Conference, Thanks People of Jorhat Constituency for Election Verdict

Also Watch: