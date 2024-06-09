Assam News

Assam: Ophthalmic Assistant Moni Kr. Deka Honored by NPCB & VI for Dedicated Eye Care Services

Moni Kr. Deka of Bhurbandha Mahatma Gandhi Model Hospital was felicitated by the National Programme for Control of Blindness & Visual Impairment (NPCB & VI) for his selfless service to patients with eye diseases. The award was presented during the Swasthya Manthan programme by NHM Assam Mission Director Dr. MS Lakshmi Priya at the Administrative Training College in Guwahati.
MORIGAON: National Programme for Control for Blindness (NPCB) & Visual Impairment (NPCB & VI) felicitated Ophthalmic Assistant Moni Kr. Deka of Bhurbandha Mahatma Gandhi Model Hospital for relentlessly  providing selfless services to the patients  who are suffering from various eyes diseases for a long time under National Programme for Control for Blindness & Visual Impairment (NPCB & VI) in a well patronized programme of Swasthya Manthan of NHM at the Administrative Training college, Khanapara in Guwahati. The Mission Director of NHM, Assam  Dr. MS Lakshmi Priya, felicited Ophthalmic Assistant Moni Kr. Deka in the programme.

Talking to The Sentinel, Moni Kr. Deka said, “I am really proud of myself for receiving the honour. I was relentlessly providing dedicated services to the patients who are economically poor. I never gave awards any thought.

