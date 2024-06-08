APCC Gaurisagar Block Celebrates Gaurav Gogoi's Victory with Press Conference, Thanks People of Jorhat Constituency for Election Verdict

GAURISAGAR: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Gaurisagar Block organized a press conference at its temporary office on Thursday after the victory of Gaurav Gogoi defeating BJP candidate Topon Kumar Gogoi by a huge margin. Addressing the press meet, Monuranjan Borgohain, general secretary-cum-spokesman of APCC expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to their alliance parties and various organizations along with the people of the entire 10 legislative assemblies under Jorhat HPC who cast their votes in support of Gaurav Gogoi.

Congress has revived its strength once again. According to Borgohain, some BJP senior leaders and even a few devoted AGP leaders voted for Gaurav Gogoi.

Borgohain said that an influential minister in the ruling government, which used force, boasted that he would quit politics if Gaurav Gogoi won. It remains to be seen whether the arrogant minister will quit politics or not, he said.

Despite the well-located Rajib Bhawan building in the centre of Gaurisagar, a journalist questioned why the press conference was held in a temporary office during the press conference. In his reply Monmohan Nath, vice president of Gaurisagar Block Congress Committe revealed that the Rajib Bhawan was built during the tenure of Anjan Dutta, former minister-cum-APCC chiarman in the land of ASTC Gaurisagar station.

Although it was named as Rajib Bhawan but later it was re-named as Thaneswar Dutta memorial Bhawan, the father of late Anjan Dutta. Notably the land of the bhawan was registered in the name of Anjan Dutta’s family.

Earlier, some party workers were angry with the construction of their father’s grave in front of Rajib Bhawan led by Dutta’s elder daughter Ankita Dutta who quit the party before the LS poll and joined BJP.

In the press meet Paban Dutta, general secretary of Gaurisagar Block Congress Committee and Amorjyoti Taye, president Gaurisagar Youth Congress Committee were present.

