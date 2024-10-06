Assam Opposition Parties Rename Alliance As ‘Asom Sonmilito Morcha’

GUWAHATI: In a significant announcement, the United Opposition forum, a group of opposition parties in Assam led by the Congress, have decided to re-brand themselves as ‘Asom Sonmilito Morcha’ or ASOM on Saturday.
This move comes as the opposition bloc is deliberating on new strategies to take on the incumbent BJP-led ruling dispensation in Assam.
“Prior to the last Lok Sabha elections, the opposition parties had united and formed the ‘Birodi Aikya Mancha, Asom’. Starting with 10-11 members, our strength has now grown to 16 parties," Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the secretary of the opposition alliance and the president of the Assam Jaitya Parishad (AJP) said while addressing a press conference in Guwahati.
He said that the member parties are preparing for the 2026 assembly elections by vigorously working on effective strategies and tactics to oust the BJP-led alliance from power in Assam.
“After discussion with the parties, it has been unanimously resolved to rename the conglomerate as Asom Sonmilito Morcha or ASOM ‘mitrojut’ (alliance),” Gogoi said.
ALSO READ: Assam: Four Poachers Arrested In Kaziranga; Weapon Parts Seized
ALSO WATCH: