Assam Opposition Parties Rename Alliance As ‘Asom Sonmilito Morcha’

GUWAHATI: In a significant announcement, the United Opposition forum, a group of opposition parties in Assam led by the Congress, have decided to re-brand themselves as ‘Asom Sonmilito Morcha’ or ASOM on Saturday.

This move comes as the opposition bloc is deliberating on new strategies to take on the incumbent BJP-led ruling dispensation in Assam.

“Prior to the last Lok Sabha elections, the opposition parties had united and formed the ‘Birodi Aikya Mancha, Asom’. Starting with 10-11 members, our strength has now grown to 16 parties," Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the secretary of the opposition alliance and the president of the Assam Jaitya Parishad (AJP) said while addressing a press conference in Guwahati.