Assam: Opposition Warns of Volatile Situation Over CAA; Seeks Meeting With PM Modi

GUWAHATI: The opposition parties in Assam are requesting to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit in the state regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act.
The party wants to inform the PM about the potentially dangerous situation that could arise if the CAA is implemented.
Congress Chief Bhupen Borah also wrote a letter seeking an appointment with the Prime Minister. Borah is also the president of the United Opposition Forum of Assam (UOFA), representing 16 opposition parties.
The letter read, “There is a strong perception among the people of Assam irrespective of caste, creed and political affiliation that the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 will put in danger the culture, history, socio-economic condition, social fabric and identity of Assamese people.”
“Moreover, the said Act will go to nullify the historic Assam Accord of 1985, which is regarded as the lifeline of Assamese people,” it added.
The opposition parties have requested an early meet and have suggested meeting him during his planned visit to the state on March 8 and 9.
Previously, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked the people opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to move to the Supreme Court instead of criticizing the supporters. Speaking to the media, the chief minister had said, “I support CAA and at the same time many people in the state oppose it. We should respect both perspectives and not criticize anyone. Those who are opposing CAA should go to the Supreme Court, instead of disturbing peace and tranquility in Assam.”
Earlier, the United Opposition Forum, Assam, the coalition of 16 opposition parties of the state, has submitted a memorandum to be presented to the President of India through the Governor of Assam, calling for the repulsion of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.
The discussion regarding CAA heated up following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent assertion that CAA would be implemented before the Lok Sabha elections.
