Assam: Opposition Warns of Volatile Situation Over CAA; Seeks Meeting With PM Modi

GUWAHATI: The opposition parties in Assam are requesting to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit in the state regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The party wants to inform the PM about the potentially dangerous situation that could arise if the CAA is implemented.

Congress Chief Bhupen Borah also wrote a letter seeking an appointment with the Prime Minister. Borah is also the president of the United Opposition Forum of Assam (UOFA), representing 16 opposition parties.