Mizoram: Govt To Extend Relief to 42,000 People From Myanmar, Bangladesh, Manipur

AIZAWL: Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga on Monday stated that the government will continue to offer relief to more than 42,000 individuals from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur who have taken refuge in the state.

He said that, according to the most recent data from the Home Department, there are 9,248 individuals from Manipur, 32,161 from Myanmar, and 1,167 from Bangladesh currently residing in the state.

In response to a query raised in assembly, Sapdanga mentioned that people migrating from these places are changing constantly, making it a challenge to maintain a daily record.