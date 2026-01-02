Assam: Orang police intensify crackdown on traffic violations

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a strong move to ensure public safety during the English New Year 2026 celebrations, the Orang police administration is conducting an intensive enforcement drive against drunk driving and traffic rule violations across Orang and its surrounding areas.

Following directives from the Udalguri district police leadership, the special drive is being conducted from November to January under the supervision of Orang police station Officer-in-Charge Hirakjyoti Das and Orang traffic police In-Charge Tapan Pal. The operation focuses primarily on curbing drunk driving and penalizing motorcyclists riding without helmets.

As part of the campaign, police teams are carrying out widespread naka checking at key locations, verifying driving licences, helmet usage, and pollution control certificates. Several offenders have been detected driving under the influence of alcohol, while numerous riders were found violating helmet regulations. Strict action is being taken against all violators in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police officials stated that the initiative was aimed at preventing road accidents during festive celebrations and ensuring the safety of both drivers and pedestrians. Emphasising zero tolerance toward violations that endanger public life, authorities confirmed that such enforcement drives would continue in the coming days.

