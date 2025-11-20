DRSC decides to install CCTV, crack down on traffic violations in Goalpara

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: With a view to strengthen the road safety measures and harness unruly drivers, the Goalpara District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) on Wednesday at the DC’s conference hall decided to install CCTV on all major roads that passes through the district.

Under the supervision of Pradip Timung, DC and chairman of the DRSC, the committee also decided to strictly check and take preventive measures against both the excessive passenger carrying e-rickshaws and overloaded trucks. In another significant development, the house of DRSC unanimously decided to hold the guardians of minor bikers or drivers responsible for the accidents and offences they commit. This is besides the punishment that the minors will face in juvenile court. In order to curb accidents, the DC further directed the Police, Transport as well as the Excise Department to come down heavily against drunk drivers and arrange day and night checks by using breathalyzers especially during the peak picnic season.

Arun Kumar Brahma, Co-district Commissioner of Dudhnoi, Preetom Raja Sharma, ADC, Nabaneet Mahanta, SSP, and Kulendra Boro, Superintendent Engineer of PWD Roads and member secretary of DRSC, among others also presented their versions in the meeting.

