Assam: Orang Police Intensify Naka Checks on NH-15 Ahead of Independence Day

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Ahead of Independence Day, Orang Police in the Udalguri district have intensified security measures by launching a strict naka-checking drive at different locations across the area.

With the objective of maintaining law and order and preventing any untoward incident, police personnel have been thoroughly checking both two-wheelers and four-wheelers near the Pachnoi River on National Highway 15. Vehicle documents, drivers’ identity cards and suspicious materials are being carefully examined during the operation.

Manoj Kumar Das, the officer-in-charge of Orang Police Station, leads the checking drive. Police personnel Paban Barua, Manju Kalita, Traffic Constable Raju Sen, and 27th APBn jawans Utpal Sutradhar and Shankar Das are participating in the operation.

Police have appealed to the public to cooperate with the security personnel, carry all necessary vehicle documents and follow traffic rules. The checking drive: In the interest of public safety, the authorities expect the checking drive to continue in the coming days to ensure public safety.

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