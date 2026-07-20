Assam: Sivasagar district gears up for Independence Day celebrations

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SIVASAGAR: Preparations for the celebration of the 80th Independence Day in the Sivasagar district gathered momentum following a preparedness meeting chaired by District Commissioner Mridul Yadav at Sukafa Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office on Friday.

The meeting reviewed the responsibilities and duties of the various departments involved in organising the national event. Officials discussed detailed arrangements to ensure that the central Independence Day programme is conducted smoothly, peacefully, and in a well-coordinated manner. Chairing the meeting, the District Commissioner urged all government departments to discharge their assigned responsibilities with sincerity and efficiency to ensure the successful celebration of the national occasion.

Among those present were Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Satish Chandra Thakuria; Additional District Commissioners Lukumoni Borah, Suntrishna Gharphalia, Minakshi Permey, and Gauripriya Deori; Election Officer Aditi Neog; and Assistant Commissioners Anwesha Thakur and Nilakshi Bhuyan, along with officials from various government departments, senior officers and distinguished citizens.

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