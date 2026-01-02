Assam: Orang police organize community interaction and friendship meet

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a bid to strengthen police-public relations and promote community harmony, Orang police station organized an open interaction programme and friendship meet on the bank of the Panchnoi river on Wednesday. The daylong event also marked the celebration of the English New Year and the forthcoming Magh Bihu in a spirit of unity and cooperation.

The programme was attended by Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Muzaffar Hussain and Rowta Revenue Circle Officer Utpal Sharma, who were accorded a warm traditional welcome with phulam gamochas and commemorative diaries. The felicitation was conducted by Officer-in-Charge of Orang police station Hirakjyoti Das and Sub-Inspector Surajit Hazarika.

During the event, President of the Orang Police Station Development Committee Mohan Bhattacharya and senior journalist Naba Kumar Deka were also honoured for their contributions with traditional Assamese gamochas. Beginning at 11 am and continuing till evening, the programme featured cultural performances including songs and dances by police personnel, battalion members, and Village Defence Organization volunteers. The gathering witnessed participation from over a hundred people, who joined in welcoming the New Year with optimism and goodwill.

Speakers highlighted the importance of cooperation between the police and the public in maintaining peace and social harmony. The programme concluded on a positive note, with participants expressing hope that the New Year would bring peace, prosperity, and strengthened community bonding in the region.

