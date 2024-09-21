Assam: Organisations seek Garo Autonomous Council in Kamrup District

A Correspondent

Boko: After learning that the State government was trying to grant the Garo Development Council instead of their long-pending demand for the Garo Autonomous Council, members of the Garo organisations in Assam, including the Garo National Council (GNC), All Assam Gaonburha Association, Garo Youth Council, Garo Autonomous Council Demand Committee, Garo National Union (GNU), GNU Women Wing, Garo Women Council (GWC), and Garo Mothers’ Union, convened at Santipur village in Kamrup District on Wednesday.

Enindra Marak, general secretary of GNC, emphasized that they learnt through sources that last month, a gathering of Garo leaders took place in Deputy Speaker Numal Momin's official quarters to gather signatures supporting the Garo Development Council (GDC). While some of the leaders provided their signatures for the nomination of members to the GDC, others declined to do so.

However, Garo organizations criticized the Deputy speaker Dr. Numal Momin for allegedly trying to impose GDC. The organisations were shocked by the Deputy Speaker’s activities in favour of GDC. Enindra Marak said that Dr. Numal Momin should understand the condition of the Garo people living in Assam. Garo people have been demanding GAC for a very long time to develop the Garo tribal people living in Assam. “Garo people of Assam will never accept GDC and until we achieve GAC, we will protest for it.”

GWC president Baiola Sangma stated that the Garo organisations vehemently denounced this act of cowardice through this meeting. If they were brave enough to call a public meeting and make a decision, they would not be holding it behind closed doors with some so-called leaders who have no connections to the public and no public base in order to further their own goals.

The public collectively chose to remove those leaders—Arbitson G. Momin, President of GNC, Assam Zone, and James B. Sangma, President of GYC, Central Executive Committee—for their support of the GDC. As of right now, they are no longer associated with GNC or GYC.

In the conclusion, GNC secretary Enindra Marak said, “We appeal to the Assam Government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma to address the grievances and aspirations of the Garo community by fulfilling our demand for an Autonomous Council and we remain committed to working collaboratively for the socio-economic development and cultural preservation of our community and the state at large.”

Also Read: Assam: Garo Students’ Union Observes 108th Death Anniversary of Sonaram R. Sangma (sentinelassam.com)