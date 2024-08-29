Assam: Garo Students’ Union Observes 108th Death Anniversary of Sonaram R. Sangma

A Correspondent

Boko: The Garo Students’ Union (GSU), Assam State ZONE (ASZ), in collaboration with Sonaram R. Sangma Memorial Trust Society, observed the 108th death anniversary of PA. Sonaram R. Sangma, freedom fighter and first political leader from among the Garo, at Bakrapur village playground in Dudhnoi on Tuesday.

On this occasion, a daylong programme started on Tuesday morning with a prayer service by Archarst R. Marak, Pastor, BBC, and a and a floral tribute to PA. Sonaram R. Sangma by the invited guests.

Desal Bimik R. Marak said that Sonaram R. Sangma was born in a hamlet called Na’chirongdik situated in the North Eastern Region of the Garo Hills in about 1867. Sonaram had his early education at the Nishangram Primary School (in Assam) and then at the Tura Mission School. He served the British India Government both as a road mohrer and as a vaccinator. These works took him to the remotest corner of the Garo Hills, and these helped him to understand the grievances of his own people. “ On further and closer study of those grievances, Sonaram could understand:

• The Habraghat Pargana, situated in the southern side of the Goalpara District, was once under the possession of the Garos, and there was a Garo Kingdom flourishing there with Habrasen or Abrasen as its reigning king, and this Pargana had been made as a part of his zamindari.

(2) That the Garo people living under the so-called Nazarana Mahals are being subjected to the payment of nazir, or a kind of tax, which they have to pay to the British Government as a sign of suzerainty.

(3) That the vast stretches of virgin forest lands under the Garo Hills were being converted into government forest lands. Thereby depriving the indigenous A’chiks of their customary and traditional practices of Jhum cultivation.

(4) That it was found that the simple Garo people were being forced to work as labourers without any payment or remuneration for their services.

Hence, Sonaram bundled these four issues together and started his non-violent movement against the British Government in 1899. To do it, Sonaram went to Calcutta and consulted the learnt counsels at the Calcutta High Court. He submitted a series of memoranda to the various high officials and authorities of the government for addressing and redressing the aforementioned grievances. In 1902, in the month of December, Sonaram gathered about 400 Garo Volunteers and organised a procession from Damra to Dolguma. It was a mass campaign for non-payment of land revenue to the Bijni Raj. He was arrested along with several other Garo Nokmas and Pundits. They were confined in Dhubri jail for some months. This was followed by another jail term for Sonaram, yet his indomitable spirit could not be dampened. On his release from jail, he continued his activities in spite of harsh restrictions given to him.

In 1905, an inquiry commissioner was sent to the Garo areas to find out the causes of the recurring troubles. J.C. Arbeitnott, the Inquiry Commissioner, submitted his report to the Government of India in 1908.”

“According to the verdict of the Government of India, it was admitted that the Garos had suffered a loss of certain territory. Yet express its inability to rectify it. Thus the first and foremost demand of Sonaram for Habraghat Pargana could not be fulfilled due to obvious reasons. However, Sonaram came out successful in three other demands. He succeeded in the demand for Narzana Mahals; the de-reservation of forests, and the demand for paid labour. The British India Government stopped further conversion of forest areas into government-reserved forests, and the labourers engaged for work and to carry bags and baggage of the government officers on tour duty were henceforth paid.

Even after the final verdict was pronounced, Sonaram did not lose courage, and his mind was still positive. He continued his legal fights in the Calcutta High Court and continued submitting prayers and petitions to the various government authorities. While continuing his fights for the cause of the Garo nation, he fell ill one day at Goalpara and was brought to the house of his niece at Bakrapur. He breathed his last on 27th August 1916 and was consigned to a grave at the Bakrapur Cemetery. Thus the Brave Garo leader and a non-violent A’chik revolutionary passed away from this world with many uncountable good memories left before us to remember in the days to come.” added Desal Bimik R. Marak.

Marak further said that Sonaram was a true A’chik nationalist and patriot. He was the first Garo who conceived and spread the idea of pan-Garoism. He organised the Garos living in different corners of the Garo areas, united them as one, and led them to fight for justice. While doing all these, he used non-violent methods for furthering his cause for the protection of his own people and the preservation of the territorial possessions of the Garos’ forefathers. The greatest contribution of Sonaram R. Sangma is in the field of social-political thoughts and ideas. His adoption of the method of non-violent techniques for furthering and promoting his noble causes for dispensation of justice deserved special mention, which the people and the nation states all over the world greatly appreciate and follow.

Albinush R. Marak, Chief Executive Member of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, Tura took part as Chief Guest, along with guest of honour Frylin R. Marak, Executive Member of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council. Nikman Marak, Deputy CEM of GHADC, Tura took part as a special guest; Devan G. Momin, Devanita R. Marak, General Councillors of RHAC; Tengsak G. Momin, GSU Central Executive Committee, president; Tura; Johnson J. Sangma, Organising Secretary of the All Assam Tribal Sangha; and many other dignitaries took part as invited guests.

Tengsak G. Momin, President of the GSU Central Executive Council, Tura, has appealed to the governments of Assam and Meghalaya that the present BJP-led government was telling about unsung freedom fighters; however, they should publish about Sonaram R. Sangma’s actions like non-cooperation movements against the British, which was the way before Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighter movements against the British.

During the media interaction, Frylin R. Marak, EM, RHAC, said that RHAC chief Tankeswar Rabha gave assurance to establish Sonaram Sangma’s statue like other freedom fighter statues so that the future generation will remember him. However, RHAC Chief Tankeswar Rabha sought land from the Sonaram R. Sangma Memorial Trust Society, but the society has not yet found land to establish the statue of the freedom fighter Sonaram R. Sangma.

During the speech, Chief Guest of the Program Albinush R. Marak, CEM of GHADC, Tura urged Garo people to thank and give honour to Sonaram R. Sangma that he fought against the British for the nations and for the community. Albinush R. Marak also mentioned that Sonaram R. Marak started fighting against the British before Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters. He also called for widespread publicity and dissemination about Sonaram R. Sangma, so that the coming generation will come to know about his movements against the British.

