Assam: Organizational meet of Bharatiya Janata Party held in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: With the Assam Assembly election 2026 approaching, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seen gearing up for the contest. Under the patronage of BJP Sivasagar district committee and in association with Demow Mandal, Nitai Panidehing Mandal, Bokota Lakuwa Mandal and Kheluwa Mandal under 95 No. Demow constituency, an organizational meeting of BJP was held in Rajmai tea estate’s Jagannath Community and Skill Development Centre on November 25. Bitupon Raidongia, President of BJP, Sivasagar district, presided in the organizational meeting and Harish Dwivedi, Assam Pradesh in-charge, was present as chief guest.

In the meeting, Harish Dwivedi provided important guidance on various issues, focusing on the upcoming polls. Pulak Gohain, Sivasagar district in-charge, Bismita Gogoi, in-charge, Rituparna Barua, State General Secretary, Shiba Bodra, Chairman of Assam Chah Nigam, and BJP workers were also present in the meeting.

