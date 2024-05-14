Assam: Youths vandalize luxury car carrying cattle in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: A luxury car carrying a cattle has been vandalized by local youths at Khamti ghat area of Dibrugarh on Sunday night. The luxury car bearing registration no (AS-23H-0712) was vandalized by the local youths who have chased the car from Nigam Panchali area to Khamti ghat.

“The youths who were in a motorbike have seen that some people have lifted a cattle from Nigam Panchali area into the car. They chased the car upto Khamti ghat area. The cattle lifters left the car and ran away,” said a source.

The youths have made a video of the incident and later posted in the social media where it was seen that a cattle was placed in the back seat of the car. Later it was the found that the number plate of the vehicle was fake.

“The cattle lifters are now using small luxury cars instead of big vehicles. Most of the times they lift the cattle from the road side. They target the stray cattles. Recently, many cattle from Jokai area have been lifted by the cattle thieves during the night hours,” said a local resident of Khamti ghat. The vehicle and the cattle has been handed over to police.

Locals said despite the enactment of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act of 2021, cattle smuggling is rampant in upper Assam.

The Assam Cattle Preservation Act of 2021, enacted to safeguard the bovine population, strictly prohibits the slaughter of cows, calves and the sale of beef in the state.

“The cattle smugglers lift most of the cattle from Bogibeel area during night hours and force the cattle in their small vehicle and take them to the market for slaughtering. Many organizations are involved in this racket which has become a thriving business to earn money,” said a member of local NGO.

