Assam: Orunodoi 3.0 Launched in Sonitpur District

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, after the successful completion of Orunodoi 1.0 and Orunodoi 2.0, formally inaugurated the statewide Orunodoi 3.0 from Lok Seva Bhawan, Dispur. In line with this, Orunodoi 3.0 was ceremonially launched in five legislative assembly constituencies of the Sonitpur district.

The Deputy Commissioner of Sonitpur, Deba Kumar Mishra, attended the event at Naduar, while the Chief Executive Officer of Sonitpur Zilla Parishad, Karabi Saikia Karan, attended the event in Tezpur. Additionally, Assistant Commissioners Garg Mohan Das, Kavita Kakati Konwar, and Tawahir Alam were present at the events in Borsola, Dhekiajuli, and Rangapara respectively, along with Revenue Circle Officers.

The main criteria of this scheme was “One Ration Card – One Orunodoi.” The scheme prioritizes beneficiaries such as widows, unmarried women over 45 years, divorced or single women, transgender individuals, persons with disabilities as defined by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, elderly women residing in government-registered old age homes, and women from families where the primary earner is disabled or over 60 years of age. Other priority groups include women from families affected by HIV, thalassemia, hemophilia, cerebral palsy, leprosy, autism spectrum disorders, homeless women, beggars, and beneficiaries of the Antyodaya Anna Yojana. Women from families with an annual income of less than 2 lakh rupees are also prioritized under this scheme.

Through the Orunodoi 3.0 scheme, approximately 1,47,500 beneficiaries from Sonitpur district will be included. For more information, beneficiaries are advised to contact their nearest Block Development Office, Gaon Panchayat Office, or Municipality Office. Assam government has arranged for 19,92,167 new ration cards to be distributed across the state, with Sonitpur district receiving 67,500 new ration cards. These will be distributed among the five legislative assembly constituencies in the district, averaging about 13,000 per constituency. Currently, under the National Food Security Act, 2013, a total of 2,44,799 ration cards have been issued to beneficiaries in Sonitpur district.

