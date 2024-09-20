Assam: Ranjeet Kumar Dass inaugurates Orunodoi 3.0 scheme in Pathsala

Pathsala: The Assam government has officially launched Orunodoi 3.0 scheme, aimed at providing financial assistance to over 24.6 lakh economically disadvantaged families. In the coming weeks, an additional 12 lakh beneficiaries will be included in this pioneering women-centric Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) initiative, set to reach 37 lakh women by early 2025, each receiving Rs 1,250 monthly. The cancellation of more than 55 lakh fake ration cards is a remarkable achievement of the government.

Ranjeet Kumar Dass Minister of Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs, formally launched the Orunodoi 3.0 at Bajali along with the rest of the state.

During the meeting held at Bhagawati Kshetra in Pathsala Ranjeet Kumar Dass said, “Having a ration card gives a lot of relief to our common people. Not only to get rice, but ration card benefits the poor in many areas like Ayushman cards, insurance schemes, etc. That is why people expect at least a ration card from the government.”

“Keeping in mind the poor people, under the strong leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in the last Cabinet meeting held on 07/12/2022, it was decided to issue new ration cards to 42,85,745 beneficiaries and the same were distributed to the public,” he added.

He also said, “Significantly, 42 lakh new ration cards have been issued or 19 lakh ration cards will be issued. It is a matter of surprise that when we linked Aadhaar with ration cards, more than 55 lakh fake beneficiaries were detected in Assam.”

“As a result, we have provided ration cards to more than 42 lakh genuine beneficiaries in the past and we are proud to provide ration cards to more than 19 lakh people again from today,” he added. During the programme District Commissioner of Bajali Mridul Kumar Das along with office staff, BJP workers and more than 1000 people were present.

NAGAON: Along with the rest of the State, the district administration of Nagaon officially launched the flagship programme “Orunodoi 3.0” at Nehrubali field for Nagaon - Batadroba constituency on Thursday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma virtually inaugurated the programme from Guwahati, which was displayed live on screen. District Commissioner, Nagaon Naren Ch Shah, IAS, welcomed the gathering and explained the significance of the programme. Local MLA Rupak Sharma stated that Orunodoi is the largest scheme in Assam’s history and explained its guidelines asserting that over ten thousand new beneficiaries will be covered in Nagaon - Batadroba assembly constituency. Similar programmes were also organized in other constituencies of Nagaon district, including Raha, Dhing, Rupahihat, Samaguri, Kaliabor and Barhampur, where ministers, MLAs, dignitaries, and local residents participated.

Orunodoi 3.0 aims to add 37.2 lakh new beneficiaries across the state. Notably, 19,92,167 new ration card holders will be added under the National Food Security Act in 2024, an official press note added.

The programme was attended by Nagaon Municipality Chairman Ambika Majumdar, Additional District Commissioner Manorama Marang, Nagaon Sadar Circle Officer K Ishan Singh, and other officials.

LAKHIMPUR: To launch the scheme in Lakhimpur district, inaugural ceremonies were organized in the five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) under the district. The inaugural ceremony was organized at Panigaon Higher Secondary School under Naoboicha LAC, Gana Bhawan of Laluk under Ranganadi LAC, Gajai Monai Khetra at Boginadi under Lakhimpur LAC, Dhakuakhana Normal School field under Dhakuakhana LAC and Narayanpur Higher Secondary School field under Bihpuria LAC. In the events MLAs of the LACs concerned, officers of the district administration, beneficiaries and local people were present. The central inauguration ceremony organized in this context in Guwahati in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was screened in the LAC-wise events of Lakhimpur district.

