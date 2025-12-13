Assam: Orunodoi 3.0 launched in Tamulpur to benefit over 61,000 women

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: Orunodoi 3.0 was launched for more than 4 lakh beneficiaries across the five districts of BTR. While the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, and BTC chief Hagrama Mahilary formally inaugurated the scheme centrally at Kokrajhar, a separate programme was organized at Pathalikuchi in Tamulpur district by the district administration for the district’s beneficiaries.

As per the Chief Minister’s directive, Minister for Environment & Forest Chandra Mohan Patowary and Minister for Sports & Youth Welfare Nandita Gorlosa were present in Tamulpur and reiterated that the State Government’s Orunodoi 3.0 scheme would significantly empower the women of BTR. Delivering the welcome address, Tamulpur District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty highlighted the positive outcomes expected from this flagship scheme of the government.

In the gathering, which saw the presence of more than 40,000 women, it was announced that 61,578 women of the district would be covered under Orunodoi 3.0. Besides the two ministers and the District Commissioner, local MLA Jolen Daimary, BTC deputy chief Bijit Goyary, Executive Member Ganesh Kachari, Councillors Rekharani Das Boro, Maheswar Basumatary, Lakhi Das, BJP District President Victor Kumar Das, officials, and staff from various departments were also present.

