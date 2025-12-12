Assam CM Launches Orunodoi 3.0, Empowering Over 4 Lakh Women in BTR

Kokrajhar: The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) witnessed a landmark moment in women-centric welfare as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ceremonially launched Orunodoi 3.0 at the Bodofa Nagar Greenfield Stadium in Kokrajhar.

The programme, described as one of the state’s largest financial empowerment initiatives, brings an additional 4.12 lakh beneficiaries from BTR under its fold starting today.

In his address, the Chief Minister said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening Nari Shakti by ensuring financial security, dignity, and monthly economic support to women across the state. He added that with the inclusion of the new beneficiaries, nearly 40 lakh women in Assam are now covered under Orunodoi, receiving a cumulative monthly support of more than ₹678 crore.

CM Sarma stated that the expansion of Orunodoi in BTR stands out as a major step toward inclusive development and the uplift of economically vulnerable women. He expressed confidence that the programme will not only support households but also enhance women’s decision-making power within families and communities.

The launch event drew massive participation from women’s groups, local leaders, and BTR residents, who praised the programme as a turning point in the region’s social empowerment landscape.