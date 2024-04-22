Assam: Over 1,000 Components Of EVM Sets Replaced After Detection Of Glitches

GUWAHATI: As many as 1,025 electronic voting machine (EVM) components — control units, VVPATs and ballot units — were replaced as some machines malfunctioned during the phase of polling across the five Lok Sabha seats in Assam on Friday, officials informed.

A senior election official stated that complete EVM set's were replaced in numerous cases while it was changed in parts in most of the cases following the detection of snags.

The election official went on to say that a mock polling 90 minutes before the commencement of the actual voting was conducted to test the EVM's.

He added that the machines in which several of these glitches were observed during the mock polling were replaced accordingly.