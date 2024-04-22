Manipur Violence: Re-polling at 11 Stations for Inner Manipur Seat

IMPHAL: Repolling is underway at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency after the election commission decided that voting on Friday could not be counted because of violence, including gunfire and fights.

The CEO on Saturday said that the 11 stations would have a do-over vote on April 22. These stations are Moirangkampu Sajeb and Thongam Leikai in the Khurai area, four in Kshetrigao, and one in Thongju in the Imphal East district. In the Imphal West district, there are three in Uripok and one in Konthoujam.

During the Lok Sabha elections on Friday, the violence-hit Manipur was affected by fresh conflict and saw reports of gunfire, threats, EVM destruction, and allegations of taking over polling booths.