Manipur Violence: Re-polling at 11 Stations for Inner Manipur Seat

IMPHAL: Repolling is underway at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency after the election commission decided that voting on Friday could not be counted because of violence, including gunfire and fights.
The CEO on Saturday said that the 11 stations would have a do-over vote on April 22. These stations are Moirangkampu Sajeb and Thongam Leikai in the Khurai area, four in Kshetrigao, and one in Thongju in the Imphal East district. In the Imphal West district, there are three in Uripok and one in Konthoujam.
During the Lok Sabha elections on Friday, the violence-hit Manipur was affected by fresh conflict and saw reports of gunfire, threats, EVM destruction, and allegations of taking over polling booths.
The state which includes the Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur constituencies saw 72 percent of voters turnout on Friday.
The Congress party asked for fresh voting at 47 polling stations, claiming that the election was manipulated and booths were taken over.
K Meghachandra, the Manipur Congress president, said they filed a complaint with the CEO, requesting for repolling at 36 stations in Inner Manipur and 11 in Outer Manipur.
Earlier on Saturday, police arrested three people for allegedly being involved in a shooting near a polling station in Imphal East.
The accused were identified as Leichombam Jemson Singh (34), Nongthombam Ratan (47), and Khumukcham Angamba (32).
The Manipur police said that the arrests were made “in connection with a shooting at Moirangkampu primary school, where one person was injured.”
A case has been filed regarding the shooting, and investigations are ongoing.
Block Level Officer for Moirangkampu, Sajeb Surbala Devi said, "Suddenly two men came here and asked for polling agents of the Congress and the BJP. They took the Congress agent outside by holding his hand. Then the two men fired shots from inside the car. One person got injured."
