Assam: Over 13 Lakh Aspirants Appear In Final Phase Exams For 5023 ADRE Grade IV Posts Today

GUWAHATI: The final phase of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations (ADRE) is underway. More than 13 lakh candidates are appearing for 5023 Grade IV posts across various state government departments.
Mobile internet services have been shut down statewide from 8:30 AM to 4 PM so as to prevent any malpractice, thereby ensuring a smooth conduct of the examination.
28 districts across the state are conducting the examinations in two phases based on the educational qualifications of the candidates.
The first batch of the examinations commenced from 9 AM to 12 PM while the second phase is scheduled for 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.
The first batch, with approximately 8,27,000 candidates, has been programmed for matriculates. With an estimated 5,52,000 candidates expected to appear, the second shift is intended for those with educational qualifications below matriculation.
Of the total 5023 vacancies, the vacancies for HSLC graduates stands at 1088 posts, 1833 for HSLC+Industrial Training Institute (ITI) degree holders, and 2,102 for candidates who have completed Class 8.
Notably, the first phase of ADRE Grade III posts was held on September 15 while the second phase of ADRE Grade III posts was conducted on September 29.
