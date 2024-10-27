Assam: Over 13 Lakh Aspirants Appear In Final Phase Exams For 5023 ADRE Grade IV Posts Today

GUWAHATI: The final phase of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations (ADRE) is underway. More than 13 lakh candidates are appearing for 5023 Grade IV posts across various state government departments.

Mobile internet services have been shut down statewide from 8:30 AM to 4 PM so as to prevent any malpractice, thereby ensuring a smooth conduct of the examination.

28 districts across the state are conducting the examinations in two phases based on the educational qualifications of the candidates.

The first batch of the examinations commenced from 9 AM to 12 PM while the second phase is scheduled for 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.