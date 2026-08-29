Assam: Over 18,000 job seekers registered in Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The expansion of education in Dima Hasao has led to a growing number of young people pursuing higher studies, but the lack of adequate employment opportunities has emerged as a matter of concern in the hill district.

According to the latest available data from the District Employment Exchange, as many as 18,352 job seekers are registered in Dima Hasao, including a significant number of candidates with higher educational qualifications.

Of the registered job seekers, 6,547 have passed Higher Secondary, 5,429 are graduates, and 1,349 hold postgraduate degrees. Another 3,163 candidates have passed matriculation. The figures also include 13 illiterate job seekers and 1,420 candidates who have studied below Class X.

The registration list includes 89 ITI-trained candidates and 336 diploma holders. Six candidates with advanced qualifications such as PhD, MPhil, or post-doctoral degrees have also registered with the Employment Exchange in search of jobs.

The figures highlight the growing demand for employment among the educated youth of the district, particularly those holding graduate and postgraduate degrees.

Employment Officer Samujjal Das said that the Employment Exchange was not merely maintaining a database of job seekers but was also undertaking various initiatives to improve their employability. Meanwhile, the State Government is planning a major restructuring of the existing employment support system. A proposal has been taken up to create a new department bringing employment, youth welfare, and youth empowerment under a common administrative framework.

The proposed restructuring is aimed at strengthening employment support services and making it easier for young people to access job opportunities, skill-development programmes, career counselling, and other avenues for professional growth.

With 18,352 registered job seekers in Dima Hasao alone, the scale of the challenge is significant. The substantial number of graduates and postgraduates awaiting employment underlines the need for greater opportunities in both the public and private sectors.

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