Assam: Over 23,000 students to sit for HSLC and HS exams in Morigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: A total of 13,528 students will appear for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination, and 9,867 students will appear for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination from Morigaon district this year. In this connection, a meeting with Supervising Officers (SOs) was held today at the conference hall of the District Commissioner's Office, Morigaon. The meeting was chaired by District Commissioner Anamika Tewari.

Addressing the meeting, the District Commissioner emphasized the need for strict CCTV surveillance at all examination centres, ensuring that cameras are properly placed and fully functional. She also stated that parents and unauthorized persons will not be allowed inside the examination centres, mobile phones are strictly prohibited, and pin-drop silence must be maintained to ensure a disturbance-free environment for the examinees.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Morigaon, Prakash Sonowal, said that frisking of candidates will be carried out by police personnel. He directed centre heads to check boundary walls and make temporary arrangements wherever required to prevent the use of unfair means. He further emphasized that expelled candidates should be handed over to their parents in a timely manner and that identity cards must be issued to all personnel authorized to enter the examination premises.

Additional District Commissioner Anusuya Sharma and the Inspector of Schools, Morigaon district, Dr. Apurba Thakuria, briefed the meeting on guidelines to be strictly followed by Supervising Officers, reiterating that only duty-assigned personnel will be allowed inside the examination centres.

The HSLC Examination will commence on February 10, while the Higher Secondary Final Examination will begin on February 11.

Also Read: Restrictions imposed near Kokrajhar exam centres ahead of HSLC,