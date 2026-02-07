Restrictions imposed near Kokrajhar exam centres ahead of HSLC, HS exams

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In view of the ensuing HSLC and HS examinations, 2026, scheduled from February 10 to March 16, the District Magistrate, Kokrajhar, Pankaj Chakravarty, issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, to ensure a peaceful environment and the smooth and fair conduct of the examinations across the district.

The order has been issued considering the likelihood of disturbance due to noise pollution, large gatherings around examination centres, and the possibility of attempts to use unfair means. A total of 31 HSLC examination centres and 22 HS examination centres have been set up in the district, and the restrictions aim to maintain peace, discipline, and tranquillity in and around these centres during the examination period.

As per the order, entry of any unauthorized person or unnecessary crowd around the premises of the examination centres, including within a 100-metre radius, has been strictly prohibited. The assembly of three or more persons, except candidates and authorized personnel, within the restricted zone is not allowed. Use of loudspeakers or any high-decibel sound system within 200 metres of the examination centres has also been banned. Carrying electronic communication devices such as smart watches, health bands, electronic pens or scanners, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, and similar gadgets, as well as any weapons, explosives, or suspicious objects within the 100-metre radius, is strictly prohibited. Further, obstruction of traffic, illegal parking, or setting up of food stalls within the restricted zone will not be permitted. The order has come into force with immediate effect and will remain in force until the completion of both HSLC and HS examinations, 2026. Any violation of the order will attract legal action under the relevant provisions of law.

