Assam: Over 30 stray & domestic dogs vaccinated at AMCH campus in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a proactive step towards preventing rabies and promoting animal health, the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, Dibrugarh, conducted a mass anti-rabies vaccination drive at the Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) campus. The initiative was held in association with the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) and Animal Welfare People (AWP) NGO.

More than 30 stray and domestic dogs were administered anti-rabies vaccines as part of the campaign, which aims to safeguard both animal and public health by reducing the risk of rabies transmission within the locality.

Veterinary officials, municipal personnel, and volunteers from Animal Welfare People worked collaboratively to identify and vaccinate the dogs across various pockets of the campus. The joint effort ensured smooth handling, tagging, and proper documentation of each vaccinated animal.

A senior official from the Veterinary Department stated that regular vaccination campaigns are essential for maintaining a rabies-free environment in urban localities. "We are committed to expanding this initiative across the town. Public cooperation and awareness are equally important to make Dibrugarh safer for both animals and citizens," the official noted.

Members of Animal Welfare People NGO appreciated the support provided by AMCH authorities and highlighted the significance of humane and systematic animal care. They emphasized that community involvement, responsible pet ownership and proper vaccination can drastically reduce the risk of rabies outbreaks.

