Awareness talk on stray dogs safety and rabies prevention held at Tinsukia College

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: An awareness talk on 'Solutions to Stray Dogs' was jointly organized by the Centre for Management Education and the Centre for IT Studies, Tinsukia College, in collaboration with the NCC unit of the college. The event, held on Tuesday in the IQAC Conference Hall, was aimed to equip students with practical knowledge on safety, prevention, and humane approaches to addressing stray dog issues.

The session was delivered by Boikuntha Das, Associate Professor, Department of Political Science, Tinsukia College. The speaker emphasized responsible human-animal interaction, community awareness, and essential knowledge related to rabies and its prevention. He also highlighted the recent directives issued by the Supreme Court in the matter related to 'City Hounded by Strays, Kids Pay Price.' These directives reinforce the State's responsibility to ensure public safety while balancing humane treatment of animals.

Participants were further informed about the dangers of rabies, the importance of early medical intervention, and the key steps of first aid for dog bites. The programme was also attended by Ankit Sen, Assistant Professor, Centre for Management Education (CME), Tinsukia College, and Dr Hima Hazarika Das, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science, Tinsukia College.

