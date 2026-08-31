Assam: Over 300 customers demand return of deposits in alleged Rs 5-crore scam

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: More than 300 customers who allegedly lost their deposits in a financial scam amounting to around Rs 5 crore at the Small Savings Bank of Rani Bholagaon Gaon Panchayat Cooperative Society Ltd under Palasbari PAC in Kamrup district held a press conference at the Palasbari Sahitya Sabha Bhawan here on Saturday.

Addressing the press conference, Prabin Das said customers of the Small Savings Bank at Borihat had been protesting for a long time, demanding the return of their deposits. However, despite repeated assurances, the customers were yet to receive their money.

Das said the affected customers had recently met Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in the presence of Palasbari MLA Himanshu Shekhar Baishya and submitted their grievances. However, he alleged that no effective action had been taken so far.

“We want to know when we will get back our hard-earned deposits,” the aggrieved customers said at the press conference.

The customers further said they had separately lodged FIRs at Palasbari Police Station, but their deposits had still not been returned. They alleged that the authorities had repeatedly assured them that their money would be returned within three months, but the assurances had not been honoured.

Questions were also raised over why the police and administration had not brought former president Siraj Ali, incumbent president Dipak Kalita and secretary Digen Das under investigation in connection with the alleged financial irregularities. Customers also expressed concern over Siraj Ali allegedly securing bail repeatedly and questioned whom they should approach for justice in such a situation.

Another affected customer, Jayram Das, said the problem had remained unresolved despite the Chief Minister’s directive. Expressing resentment, he said that if the police failed to take any concrete action within a week, the affected customers would once again seek an appointment with the Chief Minister.

Following the press conference, more than 300 aggrieved customers reached Palasbari Police Station and apprised the police of the matter once again. They urged the police to take necessary action and ensure the recovery of their deposits.

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