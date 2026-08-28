Assam tourism recruitment scam: CM’s vigilance files 8,000-page charge sheet

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) filed an 8,000-page charge sheet before the Special Judge’s Court in connection with the alleged Assam Tourism Department recruitment scam.

The charge sheet was submitted along with documents related to the case following an investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment process conducted in 2010-11. Eight candidates were appointed despite not meeting the required educational qualifications.

The investigation examined alleged violations concerning educational qualifications and other prescribed rules governing the recruitment process.

Several persons were named as accused in connection with the alleged recruitment irregularities. The then Director of the Assam Tourism Corporation and Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer, Monalisa Goswami, was also named as an accused in the case.

Also Read: Guwahati: 3 Arrested in Tourism Recruitment Scam