Assam: Over 3,700 Children Reported Missing in 3 Years: Ajanta Neog

GUWAHATI: During the past three years, Assam has reported over 3,700 cases of missing children, with over 3,400 being successfully recovered by various agencies, stated Women and Child Development Minister Ajanta Neog during the Assembly session on Tuesday.

In response to a question raised by Congress MLA Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah, Neog said that a cumulative figure of 3,779 children had been reported missing from their residences between 2021 and 2023.

Of these, 3,419 children were rescued, she added.

She further mentioned that rescued children are either reunited with their families whenever possible or provided care by the government if reunification isn't possible.