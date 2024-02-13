Manipur Assembly Mulls Action Against 10 Kuki MLAs Demanding ‘Separate Administration’

IMPHAL: The much-anticipated session of the Privilege and Ethnic Committee of the Manipur Legislative Assembly was held on Tuesday at around 11 am.

Okram Joy, one of the petitioners who lodged complaints against 10 Kuki MLAs to the committee was among the attendees.

While expressing the purpose for attending the session, Joy emphasized his desire to verify the allegations against the accused 10 Kuki MLAs, who had earlier advocated for a separate administration.

The veteran politician reiterated that the Manipur Legislative Assembly should decide upon the final decision regarding the submitted complaint report during the assembly session.

Joy clarified that the assembly will decide the appropriate action against the MLAs under rule 92 of the Manipur Legislative Assembly regulations.