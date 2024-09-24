Assam: Over 40 Lakh Enrolled As CM Sarma Praises Membership Surge In BJP

GUWAHATI: The BJP's Assam Unit has witnessed massive engagement in its mass recruitment drive which commenced on September 3.

The saffron party has received an overwhelming response from the ground which is reflected in the huge number of inductees since the recruitment began.

Over 40 lakh enrollments has been registered across the state. This number marks a substantial increase from the previous recruitment drive back in 2019 where more than 18 lakh members got enrolled.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrated this milestone on social media. He expressed gratitude to the BJP's Assam General Secretary Pallab Lochan Das, state President and MLA Bhabesh Kalita, and all party workers for their dedication and determination towards achieving this target.