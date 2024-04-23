Assam: Over 700 Minority Members Join BJP in Bijni Amid Presence of Minister Ranjit Dass

BIJNI: Over 700 people of minority populations eagerly joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bijni, highlighting a dramatic realignment of political allegiances, in a powerful demonstration of evolving political dynamics. The historic incident occurred during a BJP joining meeting that was called to order at Bagargaon in the Chirang district. Minister Ranjit Dass's significant attendance added weight to the significance of the occasion.

The feelings of the recently elected minority members were expressed by Minister Ranjit Dass, who said that their disillusionment with the Congress-BPF government was the reason behind their choice to join the BJP.

Minister Dass underscored the Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma's transformational government agenda and the BJP's commitment to equitable opportunities and inclusive development for all sections of society. He emphasised the critical role that the BJP has played in redressing the historical concerns of minority populations and building trust and unity amongst disparate people.

People from all over the Bagargaon VCD, mostly Muslims, gathered for the induction event wearing saffron vests, which represented their newfound BJP connection. There was a sense of excitement among the attendees. The event demonstrated the party's determined attempts to increase inclusion and widen its base of support. It was painstakingly put together by the Chirang district BJP and the Thuribari mandal BJP.

Minister Dass's words were echoed by Bijni MLA Ajay Kumar Roy, who reaffirmed the BJP's steadfast commitment to secularism and pluralism. Roy emphasised the significant number of people who have switched from the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) party to the BJP, pointing out that this is evidence of the BJP's appeal to a wide range of demographics and its non-communal philosophy. He heralded a new era of cooperative politics in the region and praised the attitude of cooperation and fraternity displayed by the recently admitted members.