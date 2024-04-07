Assam: 44th Foundation day of Bharatiya Janata Party celebrated in Dhubri District

DHUBRI: The 44th foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the largest party in the world was celebrated by Dhubri District Committee of the party. The programme was inaugurated by district president of the party, Prasenjit Dutta by hoisting the flag at the party office.

On the occasion, a rally on foot was taken out in Dhubri town which went door to door of veteran party workers and they were honoured with party neck-bands.

The foundation day of the party was also celebrated by 11 mandal and 832 booth committees in the presence of the party workers.

The foundation day programme was attended by the zonal in-charges, Shakti Kendra workers, district executive members, district and zonal morcha workers, zonal executive members, booth presidents and other booth workers.

