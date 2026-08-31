Assam: Overgrown embankments along Pagladia River worry Nalbari residents

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Several embankments in Nalbari, particularly those along the Pagladia River, have become heavily overgrown with weeds, bushes and wild vegetation, causing concern among people living along the riverbanks. Local residents have expressed resentment over what they describe as a lack of attention from the concerned departmental authorities.

Riverside residents have pointed out that, besides taking various measures to control floods and riverbank erosion, regular clearing of weeds, bushes and wild vegetation along riverbanks and embankments is equally important.

Floods remain one of Assam’s most serious recurring problems, causing extensive damage to lives and property every year. Although the government announces financial assistance packages after floods, the problem continues to affect large parts of the state. Residents say there are several factors behind recurring floods, and that unchecked growth of vegetation and bushes on embankments is one issue requiring attention.

Although the growth of weeds and bushes may appear to be a minor issue, residents say it can create serious risks. Dense vegetation can provide shelter to wild animals such as foxes, snakes and mongooses, which may dig burrows in embankments. During periods of heavy rainfall and rising river levels, water can enter or flow through such burrows, potentially weakening embankments and increasing the risk of breaches, flooding and erosion.

Residents also fear that harmful or dangerous animals carried by floodwaters may take shelter in such areas, creating additional risks for people living near the river.

In Nalbari, several embankments constructed along the Pagladia River have reportedly become covered with weeds and bushes. Areas including Sandha, Poila, Bolakuchi, Koirara, Jabon and Bhadra are among the locations where such conditions have been observed.

There have already been instances in Nalbari where breaches or holes in embankments have contributed to flooding. Against this backdrop, riverside residents and concerned citizens have urged the authorities to clear the vegetation from the embankments to prevent possible disasters and strengthen their safety.

They have also appealed to the concerned authorities to remain particularly vigilant so that Nalbari, a flood-prone district, does not face a major disaster due to alleged negligence in maintaining embankments.

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