Assam: Dibrugarh embankment project incomplete even after 6 years

DIBRUGARH: Construction of the Sessa River embankment at Lezai-Kalakhowa in Dibrugarh remains incomplete even after 6 years.

The 11-crore project was sanctioned for constructing a 4-km long embankment. In Feb 21, 2020, the then Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation stone for its construction.

The project, covering around 4 km of embankment in the Lezai-Kalakhowa Bordoibam area, was sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 11 crore.

The embankment was taken up with the stated objective of protecting around 55 villages in the greater Lezai-Kalakhowa area from recurring flood-related problems.

Local residents have reportedly been demanding the construction of the embankment for years.

However, residents alleged that despite the passage of nearly six years, the project has not been completed. They further allege that around 90 per cent of the sanctioned amount has already been released to the contractor, despite the work remaining incomplete.

The allegations have sparked concern among flood-affected residents, who are now approaching government offices and repeatedly appealing for the completion of the long-pending project.

Residents have also questioned how such a substantial amount could allegedly be released when the embankment remains incomplete and several stretches reportedly resemble little more than raised earth mounds.

The alleged irregularities have raised serious questions about the monitoring of the project by the Water Resources Department and the accountability of officials and contractors involved.

Local residents have urged the state government, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Water Resources Minister Sushanta Borgohain, to intervene, investigate the alleged financial irregularities and ensure that the embankment is completed at the earliest.

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