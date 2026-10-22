Assam: Overgrown vegetation, dangerous road dividers raise safety concerns in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Overgrown vegetation along a large number of roads in Nalbari district has raised serious concerns over public safety, with residents accusing the Public Works Department (PWD) of neglecting road maintenance and cleanliness. Thick bushes spreading from the roadside towards the carriageway have reportedly obscured road signs and other departmental indicators, increasing the risk of accidents.

Residents have expressed resentment over what they describe as the department’s lack of urgency in addressing these issues. The concerns have also raised questions about the maintenance of roads under a department headed by the Chief Minister.

Additionally, the condition of a damaged road divider at Chowk Bazar in Nalbari town has emerged as a major concern. Despite the potential danger to commuters, the divider reportedly remains unrepaired.