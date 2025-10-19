Assam: Pabitra Margherita Criticizes Congress over Politics on Zubeen Garg’s death

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Union Minister of State for Textiles and Foreign Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Friday inaugurated a marketing and exhibition center of international fashion designer Sangeeta Dutta’s ‘Sangeeta Studio’ at Panigaon in Nagaon town.

Speaking on the occasion, Margherita praised Dutta’s efforts in promoting Assam’s traditional textile industry and taking it to the international level.

Meanwhile, Margherita criticized the Congress party for politicizing the death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, saying that the party’s actions were inappropriate and disrespectful. They can criticize our politics, but using Zubeen Garg’s name for politics is not acceptable, he said.

The minister also appealed to the Congress party not to politicize the issue and to respect the sentiments of the people of Assam.

Sangeeta Dutta, in her speech, expressed her gratitude to the people of Nagaon for their support and said that she was thrilled to open her studio, an outlet in her hometown.

The event was attended by local dignitaries, including MLA Rupak Sarmah and officials from the Assam Government’s tourism department. A foreign tourist from Manchester also visited the exhibition and praised Dutta’s work.

Also Read: Our probe is going on well: SIT chief in Zubeen Garg death case