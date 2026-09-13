Assam: Paddy field infestation by swarming caterpillar in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: After the devastating floods, farmers in Sivasagar district are now fighting an infestation of the swarming caterpillar in the paddy fields. According to information received, 750 hectares in 98 villages in the district have been infested by the swarming caterpillar as of September 12. When contacted, Amrit Kumar Saikia, District Agriculture Officer, informed that there are 29 villages infested by the pest within Demow LAC, covering approximately 235 hectares of paddy field. Charugua, Bokulduba, Nemuguri Gohain Gaon, Demoruguria, Jobolating, Rupohibam, Lokhimipothar, and Koibatra Doloni are reported to be the worst-affected villages under Demow LAC, while Lahon Gaon, Tipomia, and Bangmuria villages are the worst affected in the Sivasagar district.

The District Agriculture Department has taken prompt action to control the infestation by distributing pesticides in the affected areas, organising community spraying, and aerial spraying using drones. The District Agriculture Officer has claimed that the infestation in more than 550 hectares has been brought under control. Total control will be achieved within 3-4 days, he added.

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