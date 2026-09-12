Assam: UPPL demands withdrawal of BTC land policy, criticises BPF

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: UPPL General Secretary Raju Kumar Narzary strongly criticised the land policy adopted by the BTC Government through a notification issued on June 23. He demanded that the ruling BPF should withdraw the policy in the interest of poor and landless people of the BTR.

Narzary alleged that the new land policy would not adequately protect the interests of ordinary people and could create difficulties for poor families seeking land rights. Reacting to the policy of providing land pattas to landless people, the UPPL leader described the move as 'ridiculous and a Tughlaq-style decision.' He questioned the manner in which the policy has been framed and alleged that it would not provide genuine relief to landless people.

Narzary also levelled serious allegations against BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary. He alleged that the land policy was being used to benefit political leaders rather than ordinary people. He further alleged that Mohilary was trying to give the people nothing while seeking to earn crores of rupees for himself.

The UPPL leader also raised concerns over the alleged discontinuation of the online 'Bwiswmuthi' app service, which was used for land mutation-related matters in the BTC.

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