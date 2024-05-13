Manipur: Suspected KYKL Cadre Arrested for Extortion in Bishnupur District

IMPHAL: An alleged member of KYKL named Asem Netaji Singh alias Neta (40), was apprehended in Manipur's southern Bishnupur district. His apprehension was the result of a collaboration between Assam Rifles and Manipur Police. The objective is to thwart extortion activities in the region.

The operation was spurred by precise intelligence. It concentrated on areas near the Ningthoukhong market in Bishnupur district. This is where the KYKL member was presumed to carry out extortion activities. The combined effort of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police resulted in the successful apprehension of Singh.

During the operation law enforcement seized numerous items from Singh. This cache included an entire set of computers and a mobile phone. These items are thought to bear ties to the extortion activities carried out by Singh and his associates in the region.

According to recent reports Asem Netaji Singh has been implicated in multiple extortion cases. These cases targeted the public, government workers and business establishments over the past few months. His arrest signifies a notable step forward in efforts to demolish the illicit activities. Those are the activities of the outlawed KYKL group in Manipur.

The apprehended individual has been handed over to police. The recovered items are also with the police for further investigation. Legal proceedings will follow. Authorities expect to examine the KYKL group's network and activities more thoroughly. This is to prevent further disruptions and guarantee the region's residents' safety and security.

This successful operation emphasizes the resolve of security forces and law enforcement agencies. They are committed to combat insurgency and unlawful activities in Manipur. Strong message is also sent to individuals from this operation. Same applies to groups involved in such malevolent activities. Authorities remain vigilant and steadfast in maintaining the rule of law and safeguarding citizen interests.