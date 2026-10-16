Assam: Palasbari MLA launches medical helpline, holds free health camp for journalists

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Palasbari MLA Himangshu Shekhar Baishya on Wednesday launched a dedicated medical helpline for residents of the constituency to assist them in accessing healthcare services at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH).

Announcing the initiative at a press conference held at his residence at Urput near Mirza in Palasbari, MLA Baishya said that residents of the 29 No. Palasbari constituency could contact 9181192585 for assistance with medical treatment and other difficulties faced at GMCH.

He also spoke about measures to improve road connectivity in the constituency. Referring to the deteriorated condition of the road from Bongara to Satpakhali Chowk, he said that efforts were being made to expedite its improvement with the intervention of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Meanwhile, a free health camp for journalists and media workers of South Kamrup was organised on the initiative of the Palasbari MLA.

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